Newspaper: Armenia government underperforms grants

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily was informed from the RA official sources that, a rather low—29.3%—performance of official grants was registered in the first 9 months of 2021
This is due to the 64.0% underperformance of targeted grants being provided by external donors (it is about around 10 billion drams). Moreover, the grants of 1.8 billion drams envisaged within the framework of 5 targeted programs were not received in full, whereas the funds envisaged within the framework of 13 programs were received partially, by 36.4%, which amounted to more than 4.7 billion drams.
Let us note that the RA government did not receive the non-targeted grant funds in the amount of 3.8 billion drams envisaged by the European Union budget support agreement, which were to be directed to the implementation of Covid-19 prevention measures in Armenia.
Sadly, the phenomenon of considerable underperformance of official grants has been repeated for more than 3 years, and is mainly due to the factor of the RA government not fulfilling in a complete and timely manner the necessary preconditions for receiving grants.