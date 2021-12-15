Newspaper: Crimes increase in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The total number of crimes registered in Armenia in January-October this year has made up 23,834. In the same period last year, 22,008 cases of crimes were registered in Armenia; that is, the number of crimes has increased by 1,826 cases in one year.
By the way, the number of minor crimes has increased primarily. In the first ten months of last year, 11,434 cases of minor crimes were registered in Armenia, this year that figure has made up 12,711. The number of moderate, serious, and particularly serious crimes has increased. In particular, the number of particularly serious crimes in the first ten months of this year was 282, compared to 261 last year.
By the way, Zhoghovurd daily was informed that the cases of receiving bribes have increased [in Armenia] due to the types of crimes. In particular, only 162 cases of receiving bribes were registered in the first ten months of last year, whereas this year the number of crimes of the same nature has reached 176.
By the way, there have been crimes [in Armenia] against public safety, public order, and public health in terms of which a considerable increase in cases has been registered in the first ten months of this year. Compared to 4,027 cases last year, 5,029 crimes against public order have been registered this year. Let us note also that among the crimes against public order, the increase was mainly registered in drug-related types of crimes [in Armenia].