EU heralds Schengen Area reforms

The European Commission has launched reforms in the Schengen Area, strengthening protection of common borders and maintaining freedom of movement within the Schengen Area at the same time, RIA Novosti reports.
Talks about reforms were launched last fall, and they are still current against backdrop of the migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border and the pandemic.
In case of a new crisis with respect to illegal migrants, the Commission proposes to cut the number of checkpoints and strengthen the measures for protection of the external borders of the European Union.