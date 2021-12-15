Russia peacekeepers ensure safe conduct of agricultural work in Karabakh

MOSCOW. – The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have ensured the safe sowing of agricultural crops near the border delimitation line in the village of Machkalashen of the Martuni region, the press service of the Russian defense ministry reported.

During the week, and with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the agricultural workers sowed seeds on more than 40 hectares of arable land.

"The humanitarian response center [of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh] is taking measures to ensure the safety of agricultural work in the village of Machkalashen of the Martuni region," said Sergey Gapeyev, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Russian specialists of the humanitarian response center perform various tasks to ensure the security of the region.