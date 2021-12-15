News
Armenia justice minister tells CoE Secretary General about violations of international law against Armenian POWs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan today met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić in Italy. At the outset, he expressed gratitude for the efforts that the Council of Europe and she personally made to stop the armed clashes during and after the 44-day war in Artsakh, to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to return Armenian prisoners of war.

As reported the Ministry of Justice, the minister comprehensively presented Azerbaijan’s gross violations of international humanitarian law against Armenian captives being illegally held in Azerbaijan and refusal to return the captives. He also transmitted factual data confirmed through preliminary investigation and the accounts of survivors about the tortures against Armenian prisoners of war and civilians captured and repatriated by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and details about the sham trials. Andreasyan asked the CoE Secretary General to continue to implement all the mechanisms for the immediate return of the Armenian POWs.

At the end of the meeting, the minister also presented the priorities of the plan for large-scale reforms in the justice sector in Armenia.
