Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies at 101
Region:World News
Politics, Society

Kim Yong-ju, a brother of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung, has died at the age of 101, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

The date of and reason for the death hasn’t been reported.

The North's leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath the previous day to express condolences over his death.

Born in 1920, Kim Yong-ju was involved in a power struggle with Kim Jong-il, before the son of the national founder was tapped as the North's next leader. Kim Jong-il ruled the reclusive North after the death of his father in 1994 until 2011.
