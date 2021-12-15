News
212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 212 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,977 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,856 cases.

Six more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,486 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 255, the total respective number so far is 326,559, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,076—a drop by 60 from the previous day.

And 7,801 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,464,749 such tests have been performed to date.
