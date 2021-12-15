News
Azerbaijan president refuses to discuss Artsakh status issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict is over, and there is no return to the debates on the status of Karabakh. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with El Pais daily of Spain, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

"Azerbaijan's position [on the matter] is open and clear. We want peace, we do not want war. We have won the war [last], we are winners, and this reality must be taken into account. The Karabakh conflict is over, there is no return to any debate on the status of Karabakh or anything like that," Aliyev said. According to him, Azerbaijan has resolved the conflict by military and political means.

Aliyev noted that the current situation in Karabakh, where "the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, is more stable than on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border."

"Unfortunately, Armenia has not given up the revenge attempt. The defeat in the second Karabakh war was very painful for them," he added.

Also, the president of Azerbaijan noted that Armenia should refrain from any hostile actions and territorial ambitions and should work toward a peace agreement.

"We are neighbors and none of us will fly to another planet. We must learn to live side by side and gradually prepare the ground for normalization of relations, including contacts between people. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] have openly stated that we are ready for that. But we have not received positive signals [from Armenia] yet," Aliyev said.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani military has invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12 and refuses to leave. Also, Azerbaijan carries out various provocations on a regular basis, and fires on peaceful Armenian villages and military positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
