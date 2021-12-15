Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders hold private talk as well in Brussels

European Council President Charles Michel left Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev alone for a moment during their trilateral meeting Tuesday in Brussels so that they can speak with each other directly. Michel stated this at a briefing after his meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Asked if it was true that he had left the leaders of the countries alone for a moment, Michel said that it was true, he underscored helping and supporting, but it was also very important that the two leaders speak directly with one another.

Also, the European Council head attached great importance to establishing a direct link between the leaders of the two countries, expressing conviction that such meetings—as the one held in Brussels—are also important.

Charles Michel said he was convinced that direct communication between the two leaders was very useful, they managed to play a positive role in enabling direct communication at the level of defense ministers, to prevent possible incidents and to avoid further clashes.