Wednesday
December 15
Blinken: We welcome statements on appointing special envoys by Armenia, Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reacted to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's statement on normalization of relations with Armenia and the response by Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan.

"We welcome and strongly support statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and MFA of Armenia on appointing Special Envoys to discuss the process of normalization," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Cavusoglu had made such a statement on Monday. Also, he had noted their intention to open charter flights with Yerevan. The next day, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan announced that the Armenian side was also ready to appoint a representative for discussions on normalization of relations with Turkey.
Հայերեն and Русский
