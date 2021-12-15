Armenia opposition MP: People have collective will to not let Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem implement idea of corridor

The authorities of Azerbaijan, Aliyev the monarch of Azerbaijan continue to repress the authorities of Armenia. This is what head of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan told reporters today, touching upon Aliyev’s statement according to which the Zangezur and Lachin corridors will be identical and that if Yerevan insists that a customs point is set up in Zangezur, Azerbaijan will insist that a customs point be set up in the Lachin corridor.

“The idea of unblocking of roads can’t be linked to the Lachin corridor in any way. The aim of the discussions on demarcation and delimitation is to support the authorities to a certain extent. The people have the collective will to not allow the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem to implement the idea of a corridor,” he stated.

According to the opposition MP, the unblocking of roads without the created conditions and without precise studies will cause great harm to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). “The unblocking of roads will lead to a deep blockade of Armenia, economic repression and a change of the demographic image of the country,” Ohanyan emphasized.