Opposition 'Armenia' Faction head: No need to be afraid of Turkey and Azerbaijan, but there are risks and dangers
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


“Armenia” Alliance is against neither peace, nor demarcation and delimitation, nor the establishment of relations with neighbors. This is what head of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan told reporters in parliament today.

“However, there are procedures and conditions for all processes. Taking a look at Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s policy on Armenia, with marked rhetoric, Armenophobia in their respective countries, repressions and practical steps aimed at invading the territory of Armenia, unleashing military operations and terrorizing the people living on the border, I see that the countries are ready to take such actions.

Of course, there is no need to be afraid of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Armenia hasn’t been afraid for a long time and wasn’t afraid during the previous war, but there are risks and dangers. Even during the administration of the former authorities, the problems with diplomatic relations and borders could have been resolved without preconditions. However, to establish relations with them without agreements means to hurt the whole process that Armenia carried out with regard to its problems with Turkey,” he said.
