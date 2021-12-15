Armenia, Moldova leaders underscore developing of bilateral economic ties

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia met with President Maia Sandu of Moldova on the margins of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The PM highlighted the development of relations between the two countries, and lauded Armenia’s political dialogue with Moldova. Also, Pashinyan stressed the need to develop economic cooperation between them. According to the premier, the governments of the two countries should continue to work closely to expand their trade and economic ties, as well as to promote tourism between Armenia and Moldova.
The Moldovan President, in turn, stressed that her country is interested in deepening and strengthening relations with Armenia. Sandu also noted the need to give a new impetus to economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Furthermore, the President of Moldova underscored the development of cooperation and exchange of experience between her country and Armenia in the process of institutional reforms.
In addition, Nikol Pashinyan and Maia Sandu also touched upon the Armenian-Moldovan cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, the agenda of its summit Wednesday, as well as some other matters of mutual interest.