Armenia ruling majority obstructs parliament special session initiated by opposition faction

The ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction has thwarted Wednesday’s special sitting of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia initiated by the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and on the matter of delimitation and demarcation of the country’s border with Azerbaijan.
At this moment only 30 MPs are registered at the NA Sessions’ hall; that is, there is no quorum to convene this special session.
The “Civil Contract” Faction lawmaker, with the exception of NA deputy speaker Hakob Arshakyan, are absent.
The registrations of the MPs will continue in the coming hours, too.
The parliamentary opposition cannot ensure a quorum together, as the two opposition factions have solely 35 lawmakers in total, which is not enough for quorum.