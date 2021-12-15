Armenia ex-defense minister shows up at Prosecutor General's Office within scope of civil forfeiture of illegal assets

Former Minister of Defense of Armenia, head of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has shown up at the Prosecutor General’s Office within the scope of the procedure for civil forfeiture of illegal assets, as reported the Prosecutor General’s Office to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“As you know, a relevant notice was published in the “Azdarar” whistleblowing system to summon Ohanyan and his affiliated persons to the Prosecutor General’s Office to become familiar with the materials of the proceedings related to them within the scope of the process and express a stance, and this is in progress. Ohanyan had a chance to go and receive the relevant materials,” Advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan informed.
Invitations addressed to Ohanyan’s wife and her affiliated persons are also posted on the official website of for public notifications. At the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, their assets are in custody. There is nothing mentioned about the assets in the notices.