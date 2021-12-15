EU heralds Schengen Area reforms

Turkish opposition parties have decided to put an end to 'monstrous' presidential system

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Dollar still falls noticeably in Armenia

Turkish opposition member insists that Erdogan has decided to go to snap elections

Legislature vice-speaker from opposition: Secret agreements can lead to new capitulation of Armenia

Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies at 101

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Taghavard village residents to visit their community cemetery

Armenia opposition MP: People have collective will to not let Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem implement idea of corridor

Armenia National Assembly fails to ensure quorum in 4 hours

Armenia parliament to convene special session tomorrow

Armenia opposition 'With Honor' Faction head summoned to National Security Service, interviewed as witness

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction head: No need to be afraid of Turkey and Azerbaijan, but there are risks and dangers

Armenia justice minister tells CoE Secretary General about violations of international law against Armenian POWs

Paylan to Turkey’s Cavusoglu: An Armenian minister was sitting on your chair 110 years ago

Armenia ex-defense minister shows up at Prosecutor General's Office within scope of civil forfeiture of illegal assets

Macron, Putin discuss avenues to resolve Karabakh conflict

Kopirkin: Russia, Armenia have very major cooperation within EEU

Armenia, Moldova leaders underscore developing of bilateral economic ties

Armenia ruling majority obstructs parliament special session initiated by opposition faction

Blinken: We welcome statements on appointing special envoys by Armenia, Turkey

Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders hold private talk as well in Brussels

Azerbaijan president refuses to discuss Artsakh status issue

USCIRF: Armenian church demolished in Turkey, Armenian cemetery in Van destroyed this year

Yerevan hosting 7th annual session of Eurasian Expert Club

212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers ensure safe conduct of agricultural work in Karabakh

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan's ‘corridor for corridor’ approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia, Europe

Newspaper: Crimes increase in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia government underperforms grants

European Council chief: EU will provide expert mission/consultative group to help border delimitation, demarcation

Charles Michel: It was agreed to proceed with restoration of railway lines

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We reaffirmed with Azerbaijan president agreement on restoration of railway

Armenia delegation thwarts Azerbaijan anti-Armenian event at session of UN Convention against Corruption

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives Matthias Luttenberg

Newspaper: 3 sections of highway to Armenia's Voskepar will be on Azerbaijani border, alternative roads to be built

Yerevan court examining National Security Service's motion to arrest opposition 'Armenia' Alliance member

Karabakh State Minister: Lachin corridor can't be under any kind of control of Azerbaijan

Armenia President sends congratulatory message to Iran's Ebrahim Raisi on occasion of his birthday

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Brussels

Armenia Ombudsman: We visited Armenian soldiers arrested after returning from Azerbaijani captivity

Israel, Azerbaijan hold security forces drill

Armenia justice minister discusses subjecting judges to disciplinary liability with Venice Commission President

Armenia's Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is trying to bring opening of regional communications to a standstill

Aliyev declares that checkpoint regimes of Zangezur and Lachin corridors need to match

Armenia's Pashinyan, Charles Michel express hope for effective meeting with Aliyev (PHOTOS)

Earthquake hits 2 km northeast from Armenia's Shorzha, felt in Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush Provinces

Stoltenberg declares NATO neutrality towards Armenia and Azerbaijan

Aliyev and European Council head speak on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, results of trilateral meeting in Sochi

Armenia justice minister attending conference with counterparts of CoE member states in Venice

Armenia's Pashinyan meets with European Council President in Brussels

NEWS.am daily digest: 14.12.21

Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations

Georgia to build road leading to border with Azerbaijan

Armenia Central Bank chief presents forecasts for economic growth in 2021 and 2022

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Azerbaijan opens new military unit on border with Armenia

TNI: Can Armenia and Azerbaijan settle differences at Eastern Partnership Summit?

Armenia Central Bank: National currency increasing in value

Armenia ex-FM on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Central Bank chief: 12-month normal inflation in Armenia has increased to 8.4%

Meeting of Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev is taking place in Brussels

Dollar drops considerably in Armenia

Ruling force MP: Establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey is in Armenia's state interests

Armenia ex-foreign minister: Current objective of Co-Chairs of Minsk Group is to prove their viability

Armenia PM arrives in Brussels, to hold meetings with Charles Michel, Ilham Aliyev and European counterparts

Lawyer: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Bloc member detained

Armenia ruling party MP fails to answer question about price to pay for normalization of ties with Turkey

Bloomberg: Turkey attempting to normalize Armenia relations to please Biden

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files cassation appeal under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials

Turkey companies begin ‘taking over’ Azerbaijan-occupied territories of Artsakh

Armenia ruling power MP questions role of former commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh in releasing of captives

Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda

Armenian advocate: Decision is rendered to detain NGO head and member of 'Armenia' Alliance

Armenia President, EU ambassador confer on regional security

Fellow soldier arrested for killing Armenia serviceman, wounding 2 others

Armenia high tech minister, Estonia envoy discuss several opportunities for cooperation

Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point

Armenia parliament majority to reserve right to elect deputy chair of one of committees

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again

Armenia NGO head detained

161 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Pilgrims, Artsakh residents visit Amaras Monastery, with Russia peacekeepers’ assistance

MFA spokesman: Armenia also will appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey

Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Newspaper: Armenia authorities develop mechanisms to suppress, ‘recruit’

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power

Armenia famous singer turns herself in to police

Ex-deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian National Airlines CJSC is registered

Australia and South Korea sign $680,000,000-dollar defense deal

US, North Korea, South Korea and China agree to end Korean War

Turkish FM: Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys to discuss normalization of relations

Why did the police summon Armenia ex-MP Ruben Hakobyan?

Yerevan Municipality spokesperson: Director of city's bus operating company resigns

Lukashenko thanks Erdogan for Turkey's principled stance on Belarus

Russian and Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA situation

NATO Secretary General to meet with Aliyev