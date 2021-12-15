Macron, Putin discuss avenues to resolve Karabakh conflict

The presidents of France and Russia, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, have agreed to speak again by the end of the year to return to the issues discussed. This was reported by the press service of the Elysee Palace on Wednesday, in a statement issued following the results of a telephonic conversation Tuesday between the leaders of the two countries.
The statement adds that the leaders of the two countries discussed the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, the situation in Ukraine, and the avenues to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).