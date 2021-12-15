News
Armenia parliament to convene special session tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, according to articles of the Constitution of Armenia and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, at the government’s initiative, the parliament will convene a special session tomorrow at 12 p.m.

There are 13 items on the agenda, including the draft document on making an amendment to the Law on Making Supplements to the Law on State Border, the draft document on making amendments to the Law on Remuneration of Persons Holding State Positions and Public Service Positions and several other draft documents.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
