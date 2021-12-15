Legislature vice-speaker from opposition: Secret agreements can lead to new capitulation of Armenia

The existence of secret, verbal agreements will lead to collapse, new losses, and new capitulation if the power in Armenia does not change. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, told reporters about this on Wednesday.

Saghatelyan noted that he expects nothing good from the meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. In his opinion, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's statement about his readiness to set up a customs checkpoint at the Lachin corridor contains risks, and in response to that there was only one post on social media—and by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

The Armenian parliament vice-speaker from the opposition did not rule out that the processes that are currently observed in Syunik Province of Armenia may start in Tavush Province as well.

"Although the Armenian authorities constantly deny everything, we hear signals of positive shifts from Turkey," Saghatelyan added, in particular.

According to him, the fact that the foreign ministry of Armenia did not even condemn Turkey on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is a manifestation of the same policy by the Armenian authorities.

"The [Armenian] authorities bowing before the enemy, cannot negotiate in the interests of Armenia. When they are told about the [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan], they refuse in every way, but attribute their return to themselves. During the border escalation, the authorities refer to the Russians and simultaneously hand over territories by verbal agreement, then deny [it]. They take everything to that so as ‘wash their hands’ from both the [Armenian] prisoners of war and the Karabakh issue," concluded the NA deputy speaker from the opposition.