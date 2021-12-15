News
Thursday
December 16
Georgia justice minister accepts Armenian counterpart's invitation to visit Armenia during meeting in Venice
Georgia justice minister accepts Armenian counterpart's invitation to visit Armenia during meeting in Venice
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan today met with his Georgian counterpart Rati Bregadze.

As reported the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, Andreasyan presented the course of reforms that Armenia is implementing in the areas of compulsory enforcement of judicial acts and provision of public services, indicating Armenia’s interest in localizing the experience of the ‘Justice Homes’ operating in Georgia.

During the bilateral meeting in Venice, the Georgian justice minister accepted Minister Andreasyan’s invitation to visit Armenia to predetermine the directions for reforms on the spot, as well as discuss the specifics of hosting the 4th Armenian-Georgian legal forum in Georgia.

Armenia’s Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan attended the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Council of Europe member states under the title “Crime and Criminal Justice: The Role of Rehabilitative Justice in Europe” held in Venice from December 13 to 14.
