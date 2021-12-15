Armenia National Assembly fails to ensure quorum in 4 hours

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia failed to ensure the necessary quorum in four hours. In this connection, the special session to be convened on the initiative of the opposition "Armenia" Faction is considered not to have taken place. The NA deputy speaker Hakob Arshakyan from the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction announced this Wednesday in the NA Sessions’ Hall.
Thus, and as expected, the NA special session to be convened—on the initiative of the "Armenia" Faction—on the matter of delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan was obstruct once and for all by the ruling majority, whose MPs—except for Hakob Arshakyan—were not present at the sitting.
The two opposition factions in Armenia’s legislature together have only 35 lawmakers, and this is not enough for quorum.