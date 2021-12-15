Armenia deputy PM in Brussels, meets with EU Commissioner

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, met with Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed the programs developed under the EU Economic and Investment Plan, and stressed the importance of concentrating joint efforts to ensure their launch as soon as possible.
The deputy PM of Armenia briefed the EU Commissioner on the work done by the Armenian government toward separate benchmarks. The parties highlighted the progress made in the development and implementation of programs.
Deputy premier Grigoryan met also with Lawrence Meredith, Director for Eastern Neighborhood at the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.
The interlocutors reflected on the ongoing discussions with European financial institutions—and within the framework of projects under the EU Economic and Investment Plan.
The main directions of cooperation envisaged as a result of the establishment of a new framework of bilateral multiannual cooperation were also discussed.
In addition, the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was especially underscored from the point of view of the development of Armenia-EU relations. In this context, the Armenian deputy PM stressed that key reforms are being implemented in Armenia in a number of domains within the framework of CEPA, and that this agreement remains an integral part of the reform agenda of the Armenian government.