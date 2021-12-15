Armenia's Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan presents credentials to Germany President

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier today received newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia Viktor Yengibaryan, who presented his credentials.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German president congratulated the Ambassador and wished him success.
Expressing gratitude for the reception and kind wishes, Ambassador Yengibaryan stated that he will make maximum efforts for further strengthening of the friendly relations between the two countries.
During the personal talks, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for development of the Armenian-German cooperation in politics, economics, culture and several other sectors. Ambassador Yengibaryan also answered several questions from President Steinmeier.