News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Armenia's Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan presents credentials to Germany President
Armenia's Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan presents credentials to Germany President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier today received newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia Viktor Yengibaryan, who presented his credentials.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German president congratulated the Ambassador and wished him success.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and kind wishes, Ambassador Yengibaryan stated that he will make maximum efforts for further strengthening of the friendly relations between the two countries.

During the personal talks, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for development of the Armenian-German cooperation in politics, economics, culture and several other sectors. Ambassador Yengibaryan also answered several questions from President Steinmeier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos