News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Armenia Migration Service: Russia has adopted and has yet to adopt new rules for migrants
Armenia Migration Service: Russia has adopted and has yet to adopt new rules for migrants
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Tightening of migration policies are a global trend, including for Russia where amendments have been made to the law on migration. This is what Head of the State Migration Service at the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan said during a discussion on Wednesday.

Ghazaryan clarified that new rules will enter into force in the future.

“The State Migration Service will provide additional information about them. We have already reported on some of those rules. For instance, migrants need to take an HIV test, give fingerprints and present biometric data,” the official clarified.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos