Armenia Migration Service: Russia has adopted and has yet to adopt new rules for migrants

Tightening of migration policies are a global trend, including for Russia where amendments have been made to the law on migration. This is what Head of the State Migration Service at the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan said during a discussion on Wednesday.
Ghazaryan clarified that new rules will enter into force in the future.
“The State Migration Service will provide additional information about them. We have already reported on some of those rules. For instance, migrants need to take an HIV test, give fingerprints and present biometric data,” the official clarified.