News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Armenian, Slovenian premiers confer on Armenia-EU relations
Armenian, Slovenian premiers confer on Armenia-EU relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, the current chairing country of the European Union (EU), on the margins of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

PM Pashinyan thanked the Slovenian side for promoting close Armenia-EU cooperation and effectively promoting joint programs during its EU chairmanship. Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is interested in developing and strengthening the partnership with both the EU and Slovenia. At the same time, the premier reflected on the institutional reforms in Armenia and stressed that they will be consistent and determined.

PM Jansa, for his part, emphasized the importance of deepening Armenia-EU relations, adding that the programs being implemented within the framework of the Eastern Partnership can give a new impetus to the strengthening of ties. According to the Slovenian PM, there is a great potential for cooperation, the realization of which will contribute to the effective implementation of reforms in Armenia.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Eastern Partnership summit, the developments in the South Caucasus, as well as the results of the trilateral meeting in Brussels between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council, and the President of Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit
In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan...
 Armenia deputy PM in Brussels, meets with EU Commissioner
They discussed the programs developed under the EU Economic and Investment Plan…
 EU heralds Schengen Area reforms
In case of a new crisis with...
 EU envoy to Armenia on another Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: We are in touch with both sides
Ambassador Wiktorin said they hope to have this meeting within the framework of the summit of EU partners to be held on December 15…
 EU fines four major banks totaling $390 million
HSBC was fined nearly $200 million, while Credit Suisse…
 Armenia to get EU assistance to improve its aviation safety
In view of the enhanced aviation relations between Armenia and the European Union…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos