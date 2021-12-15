Armenian, Slovenian premiers confer on Armenia-EU relations

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, the current chairing country of the European Union (EU), on the margins of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
PM Pashinyan thanked the Slovenian side for promoting close Armenia-EU cooperation and effectively promoting joint programs during its EU chairmanship. Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is interested in developing and strengthening the partnership with both the EU and Slovenia. At the same time, the premier reflected on the institutional reforms in Armenia and stressed that they will be consistent and determined.
PM Jansa, for his part, emphasized the importance of deepening Armenia-EU relations, adding that the programs being implemented within the framework of the Eastern Partnership can give a new impetus to the strengthening of ties. According to the Slovenian PM, there is a great potential for cooperation, the realization of which will contribute to the effective implementation of reforms in Armenia.
The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Eastern Partnership summit, the developments in the South Caucasus, as well as the results of the trilateral meeting in Brussels between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council, and the President of Azerbaijan.