Thursday
December 16
Thursday
December 16
Court rules to arrest opposition 'Armenia' Alliance member Narek Mantashyan for two months
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today ruled to arrest leader of Alternative NGO, member of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance Narek Mantashyan for two months.

An investigator of the National Security Service had filed a motion with the court to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure against Mantashyan.

Mantashyan is charged under the elements of committing robbery in particularly large amounts in the government building on the night of November 9, 2020. He doesn’t accept the charge and has labeled it as political persecution against him.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
