Russian MFA: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations would contribute to recovery of general situation in region

We proceed from the fact that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations would contribute to recovery of the general situation in the region and, of course, it would help create a healthy atmosphere of confidence and friendly-neighborliness, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said today.

“From this perspective, Russia welcomes the disposition of Yerevan and Ankara to launch dialogue to discuss the issues of normalization of relations. Designating special envoys to achieve these goals is a logical and reasonable step. On our part, we are ready to support this process in every way…The organizing of the first session of the ‘3+3’ regional advisory platform in Moscow on Dec. 10 was also a contribution to rapprochement of Yerevan and Ankara, as well as the other participants in this format. Let me remind that during the meeting, an agreement was reached to focus on the practical issues…The specified prospect for resumption of direct flights to and from Istanbul and Yerevan are also in line with the goals and spirit of such agreements. Thus, once again, I emphasize that we will help and welcome all the steps of Armenia and Turkey that will help establish mutual confidence and assist in the rapprochement of the countries and peoples,” she stated.