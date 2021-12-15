Zakharova: Moscow welcomes direct contacts between Yerevan and Baku

Moscow welcomes the direct contacts between Yerevan and Baku, especially at the highest level. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said today, commenting on the meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council in Brussels.
“We are analyzing the information that we received after the meeting and hope that the results of the discussions held in Brussels will contribute to further implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia,” Zakharova said.