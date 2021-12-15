Zelensky offers to host summit of leaders of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Turkey in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to host a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Turkey in Kyiv.
During his visit to Brussels, Zelensky met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. As reported the presidential press service, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Aliyev for supporting ‘the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine’ and called on Azerbaijan to join the process of releasing those who are illegally arrested. “The release of citizens of Ukraine who were illegally arrested in Russia, especially the Tatars of Crimea is among my main priorities. I would be grateful for your possible support to advance this issue,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky recalled that Ukraine will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey in February 2022. Taking this into consideration, he offered to host a summit of the leaders of the three countries in Kyiv in February.
The Ukrainian president also called attention to the transport and logistics potential for cooperation of the countries, particularly the need for intensification of transit of gods through the use of the railway and maritime transport through the Europe-Caucasus-Asia route.