Armenian army generals submit recommendation letter for release of detachment commander Ashot Minasyan

Former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel General Yuri Khachaturov and former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Norat Ter-Grigoryants have submitted a recommendation letter to release legendary commander of the Sisakan military detachment Ashot Minasyan from custody.
“Yesterday we learned from the presses that people with high reputation are willing to give recommendation letters for the release of Ashot Minasyan from custody. We, the undersigned army generals, personally know Ashot Minasyan, are well aware of his heroic past and assure that he has never committed and will not commit illegal acts. We certainly guarantee that Ashot Minasyan won’t hide, won’t obstruct the investigation and won’t commit any act prohibited by law,” the recommendation letter reads.
Right after the trilateral statement on the end of the 44-day war was signed on November 9, 2020, law-enforcement officers immediately began to detain several members of the opposition.
During those days, the National Security Service released a voice recording in which former director of the National Security Service and current head of the opposition ‘With Honor’ faction of the National Assembly Artur Vanetsyan, member of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan, member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ashot Avagyan and commander of Sisian military detachment Ashot Minasyan are preparing to assassinate Nikol Pashinyan and are usurping power. Minasyan was also charged with acquiring and keeping illegal arms, ammunition and explosive substances to kill Pashinyan.
The Prosecutor General’s Office used all the tribunals to arrest Minasyan, and only at the end did Judge Tigran Simonyan decide to arrest Ashot Minasyan.