Democratic Party of Artsakh members meet with representatives of Republican Party of Armenia

The headquarters of the Democratic Party of Artsakh today hosted a meeting with the leadership of the political party and the delegation of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia.
Welcoming the colleagues to Stepanakert, Chairman of the Central Board of the Democratic Party of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan stated that he highly appreciates the joint activities that the parliaments of the two Armenian republics have carried out over the past few years.
Members of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan, Armen Ashotyan and Eduard Sharmazanov shared their impressions of the subsequent visit to Artsakh, as well as presented some proposals and expressed concerns in regard to the current security, social and psychological situation in Artsakh. They also considered the reestablishment of new platforms for regular meetings and discussions between the two political parties helpful.
Members of the Parliament of Artsakh Davit Melkumyan and Gegham Stepanyan exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in the parliamentary format during a discussion with deputies of the opposition ‘With Honor’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Abrahamyan, Taron Margaryan and Hayk Mamijanyan.