Turkey's ex-Ambassador to US to be appointed special envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia

Former Ambassador of Turkey to the United States Serdar Kilic will be appointed a special envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, writes Hurriyet.
Earlier, Cavusoglu had said Ankara and Yerevan will appoint special envoys to consider the process of normalization of relations and that Turkey will coordinate all the steps for this with Baku.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has confirmed that an agreement has been reached on the appointment of special envoys.