Thursday
December 16
Armenia PM attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit
Armenia PM attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit at the Council of Europe in Brussels, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.

Among the attendees were the leaders of Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova and Azerbaijan, as well as the leaders of member states of the European Union.

Before the plenary session began, the leaders of the Eastern Partnership countries took photos and were taped with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Slovenia (country chairing in the European Union) Janez Jansa.

At the outset of the plenary session, President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed the participants of the Summit, after which the leaders of the Eastern Partnership countries and EU member states delivered their speeches.

In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan touched upon the cooperation with the European Union within the scope of the Eastern Partnership, the institutional reforms and the actions for strengthening of democracy being implemented in Armenia, the programs for development of small and medium-sized businesses and infrastructures, as well as the developments unfolding in the South Caucasus.

The 6th Eastern Partnership Summit is focused on five key sectors, including economy, governance, environment, digitization and support to societies.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
