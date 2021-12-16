Irakanum.am: Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders tomorrow

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet with members of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan tomorrow evening, Irakanum.am’s sources report.
The process of expressing lack of confidence in Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan is on the agenda. Some members of the faction have refused to sign under the document, and Pashinyan has given these members one day. According to Irakanum.am’s sources, the authorities want to do everything they can to make Hayk Marutyan resign; otherwise, they will not only express lack of confidence, but might also launch criminal cases.
As reported earlier, the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan has launched a process of expressing lack of confidence in Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan.
“According to preliminary data, there are already 39 signatures out of the required 33 signatures,” member of the ruling faction of the Council of Elders Armen Kotolyan informed.
A few days ago, Armenian Times newspaper wrote that Marutan had applied to Civil Contract Party to quit after the end of the war and broke ties with members of the ruling party. Besides, the newspaper wrote that there are reports according to which Hayk Marutyan met with Robert Kocharyan through the mediation of Seyran Ohanyan after the war.
Yerevan Municipality and the opposition “Armenia” Alliance refuted the news.