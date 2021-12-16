News
Armenia PM, Cyprus President exchange views on developments in South Caucasus
Armenia PM, Cyprus President exchange views on developments in South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia met with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister’s Office informed.

The interlocutors discussed a range of issues related to the further development of cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. The sides attached importance to the partnership between the two governments aimed at promoting mutually beneficial projects. The results of the Eastern Partnership summit were touched upon.

Pashinyan and Anastasiades exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus. The readiness to face the challenges jointly, the need for close, effective cooperation for solving problems was emphasized.

