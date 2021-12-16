EU, Eastern Partnership countries’ leaders call Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels very positive step

The meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels shows the commitment of the European Union (EU) to the solution of the most difficult problems in this region. An EU diplomatic source told this to reporters behind the scenes of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, TASS reports.
The source added that globally, the leaders of the EU and its Eastern Partnership countries considered the recent events in Brussels as a very positive step after 30 years of conflict.