EU remains committed in its support to territorial integrity within their internationally recognised borders

The EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels has issued a joint declaration. It reads as follows, in particular:

We have come together to reaffirm our strong commitment to our strategic, ambitious and forward-looking Eastern Partnership, which remains firmly based on common fundamental values, mutual interests and shared ownership, responsibility, inclusivity, differentiation and mutual accountability. As a specific dimension of the European Neighbourhood Policy, our partnership allows to bring the European Union and its Eastern European partners closer together. It seeks to foster stability, prosperity and mutual cooperation, and to advance our commitment to the necessary reforms and to address the global and regional challenges that we face for the benefit of all our citizens.

We are bound by our joint determination to further strengthen democracy and the rule of law in our societies. The protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities, fostering inclusive societies, promoting gender equality as well as full respect for the principles and norms of international law remain the cornerstones of our partnership and underpin our joint work in all priority areas. The European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity within their internationally recognised borders, independence, and sovereignty of all Eastern partners, with respect for and adherence to the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 1990 Charter of Paris, which are fundamental to our shared vision for a peaceful and undivided Europe.

We reconfirm our commitments taken at previous Summits and in bilateral agreements as well as our determination to carry them forward. On this path, our ambitious reform agenda and enhanced cooperation remains the necessary condition for progress and support: increasing prosperity and fostering peace, stability, sustainability and resilience in the region, notably in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our cooperation and support will particularly aim at the delivery of key global policy objectives, including the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

We remain deeply concerned about the continuous destabilisation and violations of the principles of international law in many parts of the Eastern Partnership region that pose a threat to peace, security and stability. We call for renewed efforts to promote the peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts in the Eastern Partnership region based on the principles and norms of international law. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, building trust and good neighbourly relations are essential to economic and social development and cooperation. We welcome EU’s efforts, enhanced engagement and strengthened role in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, confidence building, in the framework or in support of existing agreed negotiating formats and processes, including through field presence, when appropriate.

The scope and depth of our cooperation are determined by our respective agreements and will continue to be shaped by the ambitions and needs of both the EU and the partners as well as by the pace and quality of reforms. We recognise that the EU’s conditionality and incentivebased approach (“more-for-more” and “less-for-less”) will continue to benefit those partners most engaged in implementing reforms.

We reaffirm the sovereign right of each partner to choose the level of ambition and the goals to which it aspires in its relations with the European Union. We stress that this is a constructive partnership, which is not directed against anyone, but is designed to contribute to peace and prosperity for all countries in the neighbourhood. The Eastern Partnership will remain inclusive and flexible, allowing common regional and global challenges to be tackled jointly in a wide range of areas, including through deeper sectoral cooperation and exchanges. We emphasise in this regard our particular objective to enhance and support regional cooperation in the Eastern Partnership region, including strengthening links and transport connectivity.