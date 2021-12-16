News
US embassy in Armenia issues travel update
US embassy in Armenia issues travel update
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The US embassy in Armenia has issued a travel update on Facebook. It reads as follows:

All air travelers two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or country of origin, are required to show proof of a negative viral test result taken within one day of the flight’s departure to the U.S. or proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Travelers are urged to review their plans, check their airline’s website for potential changes, and monitor the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan website for information on COVID-19-related restrictions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
