EU welcomes recent signature of common aviation area agreement with Armenia

The EU and interested partners commend the entry into force of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU and Armenia in March 2021, welcome the progress so far and encourage its full implementation leading to a new level of partnership. This is stated in the joint declaration adopted as a result of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.
“In this regard, the EU and interested partners welcome the recent signature of the common aviation area agreements with Armenia and Ukraine. The EU and interested partners also welcome the agreements with Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine for their association to Horizon Europe,” the joint declaration also reads.