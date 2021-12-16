Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan in Brussels productive and pragmatic

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has called his talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia in Brussels productive and pragmatic.
The negotiations that lasted about five hours took place in a constructive atmosphere. The discussions focused on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, delimitation and demarcation of borders, construction of transport infrastructure—especially of railways, and as a result were productive and pragmatic, Aliyev said at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, TASS reports.
A constructive atmosphere was created between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Eastern Partnership Summit, he added, emphasizing the role of the European Union in it.
Also, Aliyev noted that it is important not to miss this opportunity and use it to work for lasting peace in the region.
The meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan took place Tuesday in Brussels—and with the participation of the President Charles Michel of the European Council.