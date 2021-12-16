News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan in Brussels productive and pragmatic
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan in Brussels productive and pragmatic
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has called his talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia in Brussels productive and pragmatic.

The negotiations that lasted about five hours took place in a constructive atmosphere. The discussions focused on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, delimitation and demarcation of borders, construction of transport infrastructure—especially of railways, and as a result were productive and pragmatic, Aliyev said at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, TASS reports.

A constructive atmosphere was created between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Eastern Partnership Summit, he added, emphasizing the role of the European Union in it.

Also, Aliyev noted that it is important not to miss this opportunity and use it to work for lasting peace in the region.

The meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan took place Tuesday in Brussels—and with the participation of the President Charles Michel of the European Council.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU, Eastern Partnership countries’ leaders call Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels very positive step
The meeting between the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani president shows the commitment of the EU to the solution of the most difficult problems in this region, an EU diplomatic source said…
 Legislature vice-speaker from opposition: Secret agreements can lead to new capitulation of Armenia
Saghatelyan noted that he expects nothing good from the meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Taghavard village residents to visit their community cemetery
The cemetery came under Azerbaijani control after the 2020 war…
 Opposition 'Armenia' Faction head: No need to be afraid of Turkey and Azerbaijan, but there are risks and dangers
Of course, there is no need to be...
 Armenia justice minister tells CoE Secretary General about violations of international law against Armenian POWs
At the end of the meeting, the minister also...
 Macron, Putin discuss avenues to resolve Karabakh conflict
The two leaders had a telephonic conversation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos