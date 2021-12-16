News
EU to provide €2.3bn to Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia
EU to provide €2.3bn to Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The EU will provide 2.3 billion euros to the Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia. This is noted in the joint declaration adopted as a result of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels. It reads as follows, in this regard: 

“The new agenda will be underpinned by the EUR 2.3 billion regional economic and investment plan with a potential to mobilise up to EUR 17 billion in public and private investments for the region, which underpins the future agenda. This multi-country and multi-sector investment plan is for the benefit of the Eastern Partnership region as a whole.

“Acknowledging the outstanding challenges, we underscore that sustained reform progress in partner countries, and its monitoring, in close coordination with EU Member States, in particular in the areas of common fundamental values and governance, rule of law, justice sector reform, fight against corruption remain key to reach the objectives of the Eastern Partnership and a successful implementation of its agenda, including the Economic and Investment Plan.

“The EU's support will reflect its conditionality and incentive-based approach and will be conditional upon the implementation of agreed reforms. This will influence structural reforms, particularly in the rule of law and justice reform and anti-corruption.”

The next Eastern Partnership Summit will take place in 2023.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
