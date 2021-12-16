Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the representatives of the Western-funded public sector carrying out activities [in Armenia], especially those involved in the political field (…), are bringing a new "plan" to fruition these days. According to our sources, they have a task to carry out quite active internal political activities according to the political course of the authorities, and to generate relevant theses.
According to the newspaper’s information, a quite representative gathering was held over the weekend, one of the main topics of which was the matter of changing the RA foreign policy vector, as well as the implementation of the necessary propaganda work related to Armenian-Turkish relations.
Also, we have information that these circles are faced with the task of criticizing the authorities, in a certain "dose," during this time. The goal is, first, they do not "burn" their apparent power; second, they "shut" a certain part of the opposition field as much as possible.