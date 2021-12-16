News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics
Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the representatives of the Western-funded public sector carrying out activities [in Armenia], especially those involved in the political field (…), are bringing a new "plan" to fruition these days. According to our sources, they have a task to carry out quite active internal political activities according to the political course of the authorities, and to generate relevant theses.

According to the newspaper’s information, a quite representative gathering was held over the weekend, one of the main topics of which was the matter of changing the RA foreign policy vector, as well as the implementation of the necessary propaganda work related to Armenian-Turkish relations.

Also, we have information that these circles are faced with the task of criticizing the authorities, in a certain "dose," during this time. The goal is, first, they do not "burn" their apparent power; second, they "shut" a certain part of the opposition field as much as possible.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda
It accepts Turkey's precondition for normalizing relations…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case court hearing rescheduled again
The previous session was held about a month ago…
 Armenia NGO head detained
President Narek Samsonyan of the "Civil Consciousness" NGO…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities develop mechanisms to suppress, ‘recruit’
The results of the local elections held on December 5 were mostly unsatisfactory, to put it mildly, for them...
 Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan wants to become President with absolute power
He has decided to set up a new committee to prepare amendments to the Constitution…
 Newspaper: What to expect from Armenia parliament special session next week?
It will discuss the draft statement of the National Assembly on the “key issues of [Armenia-Azerbaijan border] demarcation and delimitation
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos