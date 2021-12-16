News
Thursday
December 16
News
Armen Grigoryan, Jake Sullivan discuss security environment around Armenia
Armen Grigoryan, Jake Sullivan discuss security environment around Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia on Wednesday met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Security Council office.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Joe Biden.

At the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the security environment in the region and around Armenia was discussed. In this context, the possibilities of regional economic cooperation were also discussed, which will create additional security guarantees for long-term stability and peace.

The parties noted the achievements of Armenia’s democratic reforms, which have a unique role in the Armenian-American bilateral relations. In this regard, Grigoryan thanked Sullivan for inviting Armenia to the Summit for Democracy, which is a factual record of those successes.

And at the end of the meeting, Armen Grigoryan invited Jake Sullivan to visit Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
