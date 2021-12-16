Russia peacekeepers help deliver 10 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh children

MOSCOW. – The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have ensured the security of a convoy—with ten tons of humanitarian cargo—from the Armenian capital Yerevan to the Artsakh capital Stepanakert via the Lachin corridor, the press service of the Russian defense ministry reports.
"Warm blankets, children's toys, candies, and clothes. All this will be presented to the children of Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of the New Year holidays," said Aleksandr Kudrin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
The Russian charities’ this humanitarian cargo for the children of disadvantaged and large families in the towns and remote areas of Artsakh was transported to Yerevan from Moscow by a Russian military transport plane.