Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights

Ankara is considering the bids of Turkish and Armenian airlines for the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul flights, said Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
“The bids of the airlines are considered by the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. In fact, the approach of the Turkish side to the matter is positive. It will be decided in the coming days which airlines will be able to fly on that route," Cavusoglu told reporters during his visit to the UAE, Anadolu Agency reported.