News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights
Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara is considering the bids of Turkish and Armenian airlines for the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul flights, said Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“The bids of the airlines are considered by the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. In fact, the approach of the Turkish side to the matter is positive. It will be decided in the coming days which airlines will be able to fly on that route," Cavusoglu told reporters during his visit to the UAE, Anadolu Agency reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister: Ruling power has no consensus yet on opening borders with Turkey
But such a consensus will be reached by the end of the year…
 Turkey's ex-Ambassador to US to be appointed special envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia
Earlier, Cavusoglu had said...
 Blinken: We welcome statements on appointing special envoys by Armenia, Turkey
The US Secretary of State reacted to the Turkish FM's statement on normalization of relations with Armenia and the response by the Armenian foreign ministry spokesman…
 USCIRF: Armenian church demolished in Turkey, Armenian cemetery in Van destroyed this year
As per commissioner Tony Perkins of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom…
 Turkish FM: Armenia and Turkey will designate special envoys to discuss normalization of relations
Speaking at a discussion on...
 International Studies expert: Armenia authorities refuse any anti-Turkish process
Armenia has ceased to be a headache for Turkey, whereas Turkey has not ceased to consider Armenia an enemy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos