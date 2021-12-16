Yerevan mayor signs petitions for purchase of 100 more new public transport buses, 100 elevators

Dear residents of Yerevan, dear compatriots, thank you for your reaction and warm words. Mayor Hayk Marutyan Yerevan wrote this Thursday on Facebook. He added as follows:
"P.S.: And I, too, will raise your mood. I have signed petitions for the purchase of another 100 new [public transport] buses and 100 elevators.
"Next year we already will have a total of 1,000 replaced elevators, and we will have upgraded the urban [public] transport fleet by more than 60%—already having about 520 new buses."
To note, the members of the majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders have started a process of dismissing Marutyan, and 39 respective signatures by the council members have already been collected.