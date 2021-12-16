News
Yerevan mayor signs petitions for purchase of 100 more new public transport buses, 100 elevators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Dear residents of Yerevan, dear compatriots, thank you for your reaction and warm words. Mayor Hayk Marutyan Yerevan wrote this Thursday on Facebook. He added as follows:

"P.S.: And I, too, will raise your mood. I have signed petitions for the purchase of another 100 new [public transport] buses and 100 elevators.

"Next year we already will have a total of 1,000 replaced elevators, and we will have upgraded the urban [public] transport fleet by more than 60%—already having about 520 new buses."

To note, the members of the majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders have started a process of dismissing Marutyan, and 39 respective signatures by the council members have already been collected.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
