News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
25 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
25 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 332 COVID-19 tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 25 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.   

At present, 93 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 16 patients are in critical condition while 52 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 29,043 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,601 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US embassy in Armenia issues travel update
All air travelers two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or country of origin, are required to…
 Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations
According to him, the mortality rate...
 66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 18 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Researchers determine how Covid pandemic will develop in case of Omicron variant
Researchers say this variant could trigger a new wave of the pandemic...
 30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And thirteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 290 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 23 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos