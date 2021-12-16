News
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Overchuk: Active work being done to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus
Overchuk: Active work being done to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Active work is being done to unblock transport communications in the South Caucasus. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said this at a conference, entitled "The current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes," in Baku, Azerbaijani media reported.

According to him, completely new opportunities may open up for Azerbaijan to connect the markets of Asia and Europe.

"Here we can work together and achieve joint success. Russia's investments in Azerbaijan have reached $4.5 billion, and [Azerbaijan’s investments] in Russia—$1.5 billion. Russian business is interested in working in Azerbaijan, and there are good prospects for the development and creation of railways, renewable energy sources, high-tech enterprises, logistics development. Now, new opportunities have opened before us to connect the North-South and the West-East. The whole EEU region can benefit here," said the Russian deputy PM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
