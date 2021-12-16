News
Deputy of opposition 'Armenia' Faction Mkhitar Zakaryan takes oath after release from custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Former Mayor of Meghri, deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Zakaryan took the oath of a Member of Parliament during today’s special parliamentary session.

Mkhitar Zakaryan was previously in custody. The opposition considered his detention politically substantiated and organized by the incumbent authorities. On Dec. 10, the MP was released based on the decision of the Constitutional Court on parliamentary immunity. Zakaryan was charged with hooliganism, but he refutes his guilt.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
