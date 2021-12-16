Armenia President receives Belarus ambassador

Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents

Vanadzor residents hold rally in defense of arrested mayor

Ameriabank signs $20M loan agreements with responsAbility and Global Climate Partnership Fund

Garo Paylan: Armenian-Turkish relations will be normalized more quickly than expected

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia representative: European Court is considering lawsuit against Turkey participation in last year's war

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction secretary accuses ruling majority of violating Constitution

Armenian army's General Staff deputy chief sacked

Armenian NGO head Narek Samsonyan is released

Armenia Ombudsman discusses with UNDP Representative return of Armenian POWs, their treatment

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte elected Westbrook City Council president

Macron: Armenia, Azerbaijan, together

Russia official: Observer status in Eurasian Economic Union will be beneficial for Azerbaijan

Wings of Tatev named winner of World Travel Awards in ‘World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2021’ category

Haberturk: There will be new Armenian-Turkish roadmap, corridor will be key issue

Armenia premier receives Artsakh President

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev pleased with absence of criticism from Armenia at Eastern Partnership Summit

Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders soon

Armenia economy minister: Ruling power has no consensus yet on opening borders with Turkey

Armenia official: $1.2bn will be spent on construction of 2 sections of railway with Azerbaijan

Overchuk: Active work being done to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus

25 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia MP released from custody calls on releasing other heads of communities of Syunik Province in parliament

Armenia President, China diplomat discuss regional security, stability

Deputy of opposition 'Armenia' Faction Mkhitar Zakaryan takes oath after release from custody

Russia peacekeepers help deliver 10 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh children

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We agreed with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to continue contacts

Armenia PM: Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadis railway will be built

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Macron: We will never abandon Armenians

Yerevan mayor signs petitions for purchase of 100 more new public transport buses, 100 elevators

Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights

US National Security Adviser expresses concern over tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armen Grigoryan, Jake Sullivan discuss security environment around Armenia

Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan in Brussels productive and pragmatic

EU to provide €2.3bn to Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia

EU welcomes recent signature of common aviation area agreement with Armenia

US embassy in Armenia issues travel update

EU remains committed in its support to territorial integrity within their internationally recognised borders

EU, Eastern Partnership countries’ leaders call Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels very positive step

Armenia PM, Cyprus President exchange views on developments in South Caucasus

Pashinyan-Macron-Aliyev trilateral meeting held in Brussels

Irakanum.am: Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders tomorrow

French Senate to set up group for Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit

Turkey's ex-Ambassador to US to be appointed special envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia

Aliyev on Armenian POWs: We returned them to Armenia, and they were detained there

Aliyev claims that Baku has managed to convince Yerevan about 'inevitability of opening of road to Nakhchivan'

Zelensky offers to host summit of leaders of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Turkey in Kyiv

Armenia Security Council Secretary to meet with National Security Advisor to US President Jake Sullivan

Democratic Party of Artsakh members meet with representatives of Republican Party of Armenia

Armenian army generals submit recommendation letter for release of detachment commander Ashot Minasyan

Mitsotakis: Turkey's financial crisis presents danger for stability in the whole region

Germany declares two officials of Russian Embassy persona non grata

Armenia justice minister discusses sector-specific meetings with Croatian, Irish, Greek counterparts

Ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders launches procedure to express lack of confidence in mayor

Moldova's special services arrest and conduct search against founder of Wargonzo Semyon Pegov

Zakharova: Moscow welcomes direct contacts between Yerevan and Baku

Russian MFA: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations would contribute to recovery of general situation in region

NEWS.am daily digest: 15.12.21

Georgia justice minister accepts Armenian counterpart's invitation to visit Armenia during meeting in Venice

Candidate for Mayor of Armenia's Vanadzor is detained, charged under 3 articles

Armenia Migration Service: Russia has adopted and has yet to adopt new rules for migrants

Armenian, Slovenian premiers confer on Armenia-EU relations

Candidate for Vanadzor mayor taken to Investigative Committee in Yerevan

Armenia's Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan presents credentials to Germany President

Artsakh President chairs Security Council meeting

Armenia deputy PM in Brussels, meets with EU Commissioner

Court rules to arrest opposition 'Armenia' Alliance member Narek Mantashyan for two months

EU heralds Schengen Area reforms

Turkish opposition parties have decided to put an end to 'monstrous' presidential system

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Dollar still falls noticeably in Armenia

Turkish opposition member insists that Erdogan has decided to go to snap elections

Legislature vice-speaker from opposition: Secret agreements can lead to new capitulation of Armenia

Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies at 101

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Taghavard village residents to visit their community cemetery

Armenia opposition MP: People have collective will to not let Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem implement idea of corridor

Armenia National Assembly fails to ensure quorum in 4 hours

Armenia parliament to convene special session tomorrow

Armenia opposition 'With Honor' Faction head summoned to National Security Service, interviewed as witness

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction head: No need to be afraid of Turkey and Azerbaijan, but there are risks and dangers

Armenia justice minister tells CoE Secretary General about violations of international law against Armenian POWs

Paylan to Turkey’s Cavusoglu: An Armenian minister was sitting on your chair 110 years ago

Armenia ex-defense minister shows up at Prosecutor General's Office within scope of civil forfeiture of illegal assets

Macron, Putin discuss avenues to resolve Karabakh conflict

Kopirkin: Russia, Armenia have very major cooperation within EEU

Armenia, Moldova leaders underscore developing of bilateral economic ties

Armenia ruling majority obstructs parliament special session initiated by opposition faction

Blinken: We welcome statements on appointing special envoys by Armenia, Turkey

Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders hold private talk as well in Brussels

Azerbaijan president refuses to discuss Artsakh status issue

USCIRF: Armenian church demolished in Turkey, Armenian cemetery in Van destroyed this year

Yerevan hosting 7th annual session of Eurasian Expert Club

212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers ensure safe conduct of agricultural work in Karabakh

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan's ‘corridor for corridor’ approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia, Europe