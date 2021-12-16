Opposition 'Armenia' Faction secretary accuses ruling majority of violating Constitution

During today’s parliamentary session, secretary of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan accused the ruling majority, namely deputies of the “Civil Contract” Faction of violating the provisions of the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly.
According to him, yesterday the parliamentary opposition took the initiative to hold a special session devoted to delimitation and demarcation, and even though certain representatives of the ruling majority had expressed their willingness to make recommendations, the special session wasn’t held due to the absence of the deputies of the ruling party. “We didn’t hear any political justification. It turns out that the provisions of the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly were breached since the deputies didn’t attend the session organized by the opposition without giving any explanation,” Minasyan stated.